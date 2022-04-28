82.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 28, 2022
type here...

Letters to the Editor have my hair on fire!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

After reading the latest two letters (one bashing DeSantis and one exonerating Biden) my hair (what’s left of it) caught fire. Florida was within 2 points of electing the Democrat who ran against DeSantis. How would that have worked out? Biden “got elected.” How has that worked out? Bless Biden’s heart. He means well (I think), but he has messed us up royally. If he manages to write off the Student Loan debt, he will buy their votes, but lose every poor schmuck’s vote who had to work because they couldn’t afford to go to college. The reason a number of people went to college was they were estimated to earn $500,000 – $1 million more in their lifetime than the great unwashed would earn. C’mon man, pay your debt and give the working stiffs a break.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We’re told we have no choice in war in Ukraine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager who serves with World Beyond War-Central Florida offers some possible insight into the factors fueling the war in Ukraine.

DeSantis won’t be held accountable for Disney debacle

A reader fears that Gov. DeSantis won’t be held to account in the debacle with Disney. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Definitely support our governor

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident voices her continued support for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Where is the Free State of Florida, Frank?

A Village of Pine Hills resident, has a few questions for a previous letter writer, who hails from the “Free State of Florida.”

What is DeSantis trying to prove?

A Village of Briar Meadow resident wonders what Gov. Ron DeSantis is trying to prove. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos