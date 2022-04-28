Stonecrester has apparently abandoned Cadillac SUV in The Villages

A Stonecrester has apparently abandoned a Cadillac SUV in The Villages.

The maroon Cadillac SUV has been backed into a parking spot on the far side of the Savannah Center. The vehicle is covered with a thick layer of pollen.

The Cadillac’s windshield displays a resident sticker from Stonecrest, a gated 55+ community in Summerfield. The vehicle’s license plate expired this past May. It also has a flat tire on the rear passenger side.

This is not the first time a vehicle has been abandoned at Savannah Center. In 2017, an abandoned vehicle with expired Arizona plates raised the ire of an elected official. It was there for nearly a year.