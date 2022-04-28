80.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Stonecrester has apparently abandoned Cadillac SUV in The Villages

By Staff Report

A Stonecrester has apparently abandoned a Cadillac SUV in The Villages.

The maroon Cadillac SUV has been backed into a parking spot on the far side of the Savannah Center. The vehicle is covered with a thick layer of pollen.

This Cadillac SUV appears to have been abandoned at Savannah Center
This Cadillac SUV appears to have been abandoned at Savannah Center.

The Cadillac’s windshield displays a resident sticker from Stonecrest, a gated 55+ community in Summerfield. The vehicle’s license plate expired this past May. It also has a flat tire on the rear passenger side.

This is not the first time a vehicle has been abandoned at Savannah Center. In 2017, an abandoned vehicle with expired Arizona plates raised the ire of an elected official. It was there for nearly a year.

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Letters to the Editor have my hair on fire!

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, complains that two recent politically misguided letters left him with his hair on fire.

We’re told we have no choice in war in Ukraine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager who serves with World Beyond War-Central Florida offers some possible insight into the factors fueling the war in Ukraine.

DeSantis won’t be held accountable for Disney debacle

A reader fears that Gov. DeSantis won’t be held to account in the debacle with Disney. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Definitely support our governor

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident voices her continued support for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Where is the Free State of Florida, Frank?

A Village of Pine Hills resident, has a few questions for a previous letter writer, who hails from the “Free State of Florida.”

