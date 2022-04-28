Summerfield man arrested after punching another man during argument at Circle K

A Summerfield man was arrested after allegedly punching another man during an argument at a Circle K gas station.

Joshua John Cholock, 34, had been involved in an argument Tuesday with a man with whom he had no prior relationship at the Circle K on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. During the argument Cholock punched the man in the face with a closed fist. The punch knocked the man to the ground.

The Pennsylvania native fled the scene, but was picked up later by an Ocala police officer. A records check revealed that Cholock had been convicted of battery in 2019.

He was arrested on a felony charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $2,000.