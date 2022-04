The Wildwood Middle High School track team will be selling discount cards from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Winn-Dixie in Pinellas Plaza. They track team is trying to raise funds for participating in the state track meet as well as buying uniforms for next season.

The girls basketball team will be selling discount cards from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at the Brownwood Farmers Market to replace six-year-old uniforms.