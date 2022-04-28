82.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Woman who stole prescription pad from doctor’s office lands back in jail

By Meta Minton
Octavias Maxine Steverson
A woman who was convicted of stealing a prescription pad from a doctor’s office in The Villages has landed back in jail.

Octavias Maxine Steverson, 32, of Summerfield, was arrested shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday at Square 1 Burgers at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages. She was wanted on a warrant charging her with contempt of court. She was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Steverson was sentenced to five years probation in 2019. Sumter County Court records indicate she failed to keep up with a payment plan for fines and fees.

The probation sentence stemmed from Steverson’s arrest in February 2018 after she picked up 37.9 grams of Hydrocodone at Walgreens on Main Street in Wildwood. She had arrived at Walgreens in a black GMC SUV and paid cash when she made the pickup, the report indicated. A Premier Medical Associates prescription pad was found in her purse. She had been employee of the medical practice and stole the prescription pad from a doctor.

