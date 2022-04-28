Xander Cage Babcock was taken from us way too soon to a tragic car accident early Sunday morning April 24th, 2022.

Xander, age 18, born July 27th, 2003, in Niles, MI from Buchanan, MI, resident in Fruitland Park, FL with both his parents since 2019.

Xander is survived by his parents Jefferey Alan Babcock and Lisa D. Satkoski both from Niles, MI his half-sisters Courtney Elizabet Babcock, Niles MI, and Alyssa Lee Adams, Buchanan MI, Sierra Hearington, Buchanan MI, Mercedes Payne, Galien MI. His maternal grandparents Ronald and Barbara Satkoski, Niles MI. His paternal grandfather Duane Babcock, Alaska, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Xander attended Buchanan community schools his entire life up until 10th grade when he moved away. He played football from age 6 on and truly excelled during high school, thanks to his favorite coach, Coach Carson, and Coach Carrigan who made a huge difference. He also enjoyed track doing shotput and discus as well as winning regionals and going to state for finals his 1st year in wresting with coach Carrigan. He also enjoyed extreme sports, going to AMA motocross redbud every year since he was 11 months old, riding dirt bikes with his buddies, loved his music, hanging with his pops, singing with mom/ sister, and gaming. He loved cars guns and knives quite passionately. His heart was good as gold and he’s help anyone to enter into the Xander zone, just like his name’s sake. He lived life wide open and to the fullest and he enjoyed every moment to the best of his ability- always making us all smile. He cherished every single one of his friends. He held one higher than all the rest- his heart- his best friend, he loved you, Haydn- Ride or Die-

The family’s asking in lieu of flowers, (if you feel you want to- please send a plant that can be planted in his honor instead) We are setting up a Go Fund Me page to help with funeral expenses and services