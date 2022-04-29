82.5 F
The Villages
Friday, April 29, 2022
Bacall Recreation Center’s Key Largo Room to close for maintenance

By Staff Report

The Bacall Village Recreation Center’s Key Largo Room will be closed for maintenance Monday, May 2 through Sunday, May 8.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Bacall Recreation Center at (352) 350-2281.

