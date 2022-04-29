DUI suspect taken to Brownwood ER after crash on U.S. 301

A drunk driving suspect was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood after a crash on U.S. 301.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded at about 1 p.m. Thursday to the scene of the crash on U.S. 301 at County Road 104 in Oxford and found a black Nissan Versa on the median. The vehicle had sustained right-side damage. The driver was identified as 34-year-old Kyle Eric Zipperer of Lady Lake. It appeared he had been drinking. He said he was going to work and said he “drank last night,” according to the FHP arrest report. He claimed he had been hit by a vehicle that ran a stop sign.

Zipperer performed poorly during field sobriety exercises. He refused to provide a breath sample.

He was transported to the medical facility at Brownwood where he was treated for wounds suffered in the crash.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.