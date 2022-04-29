82.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 29, 2022
type here...

DUI suspect taken to Brownwood ER after crash on U.S. 301

By Meta Minton
Kyle Eric Zipperer
Kyle Eric Zipperer

A drunk driving suspect was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood after a crash on U.S. 301.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded at about 1 p.m. Thursday to the scene of the crash on U.S. 301 at County Road 104 in Oxford and found a black Nissan Versa on the median. The vehicle had sustained right-side damage. The driver was identified as 34-year-old Kyle Eric Zipperer of Lady Lake. It appeared he had been drinking. He said he was going to work and said he “drank last night,” according to the FHP arrest report. He claimed he had been hit by a vehicle that ran a stop sign.

Zipperer performed poorly during field sobriety exercises. He refused to provide a breath sample.

He was transported to the medical facility at Brownwood where he was treated for wounds suffered in the crash.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages management has lost its way

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident suggests The Villages management has lost its way.

Headline implied bike club declaring war on E-bikes

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a headline about E-bikes which appeared in Villages-News.com.

Renters can ruin a retirement community

A Villager who previously lived in a resort community in South Florida contends that renters can bring a lot of problems to town. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor have my hair on fire!

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, complains that two recent politically misguided letters left him with his hair on fire.

We’re told we have no choice in war in Ukraine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager who serves with World Beyond War-Central Florida offers some possible insight into the factors fueling the war in Ukraine.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos