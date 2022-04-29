82.5 F
The Villages
Friday, April 29, 2022
Headline implied bike club declaring war on E-bikes

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This week the Villages-News.com published a potentially inflammatory and inaccurate headline about the largest bike club in The Villages no longer allowing E-bikes on their rides. While the article itself was accurate and informative in identifying that “Class 2” bikes were excluded (due to insurance limitation), the headline implies that bike clubs are declaring war on E-bikes.
The headline is misleading.
The club welcomes Class 1 and Class 3 bikes. Class 2, throttled bikes are restricted due to insurance limitations and not due to club requirements. Thanks to the headline in the Villages-News.com, many club members have been accosted with negative comments. Villages-News.com really needs to publish a new or corrected headline that makes it clear the limitations only apply to to Class 2 or throttle controlled bikes. The article itself is accurate and appropriate however, few people read past the headline.

Ray Gagnon
Village of Mallory Square

 

