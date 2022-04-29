82.5 F
The Villages
Friday, April 29, 2022
Operator of well-known dryer vent cleaning business busted on drunk driving charge

By Meta Minton
Desmond Harris
Desmond Harris

The operator of a well-known dryer vent cleaning business has been busted on a drunk driving charge.

Desmond Harris, 53, of Leesburg, was found sleeping in a silver Hyundai Genesis shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and North Dixie Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Harris is the owner/operator of Covenant Enterprises, a popular dryer vent cleaning company used my many residents of The Villages.

An officer watched the vehicle, which was stopped at a stoplight. The light changed to green, and eventually back to red, but the vehicle did not budge. The brake lights were not illuminated, indicating the vehicle might be in park.

The officer approached the vehicle and found Harris slumped over the wheel with loud music playing, the report said. Harris woke up and rolled down the window and the officer “could smell the distinct odor of alcohol emitting from the vehicle.” Harris was asked if he was aware of where he was. “No, I don’t,” he responded. Harris had slurred speech and admitted he had consumed one 12-ounce “Jack and Coke,” which was about 60 percent Jack Daniels whiskey and 30 percent Coca-Cola.

He agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but performed poorly. He initially refused to provide a breath sample, but changed his mind. He submitted two breath samples that registered .150 and .148 blood alcohol content.

Harris was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

