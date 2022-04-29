81.2 F
The Villages
Friday, April 29, 2022
Study commissioned by The Villages indicates apartments will cut traffic to town square

By Meta Minton

A report submitted by The Villages indicates that apartments will result in a reduction of traffic at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Villages Vice President Martin Dzuro

The traffic analysis by Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. is included in a packet of materials prepared for commissioners in advance of a meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday, May 2 at Lady Lake Town Hall. The Lady Lake Commission will be hearing from Villages Vice President Martin Dzuro about plans for seven age-restricted apartments to be built at the former home of Katie Belle’s.

The report from Kimley-Horn indicates the apartments will generate 1,505 fewer daily trips to the square than the previous occupant, a legendary venue for dining and dancing. Katie Belle’s was shut down by The Villages as a COVID-19 casualty.

The apartments will generate a daily traffic decrease of 88.95 percent, according to the Kimley-Horn report. The includes a reduction of more than 100 trips during “peak hours.”

Dancers used to flock to Katie Belle’s during its heyday at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Spanish Springs Town Square has been without the vibrancy of Katie Belle’s since its permanent closure was announced in May 2020. The shuttered Rialto Theater is also contributing to the reduction in traffic to The Villages’ original town square.

In 2019, The Villages cut back happy hour at Spanish Springs Town Square.

