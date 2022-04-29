81.2 F
The Villages
Friday, April 29, 2022
Village of Fernandina man with history of troubling behavior lands back behind bars

By Meta Minton
A Village of Fernandina man with a history of troubling behavior has landed back behind bars.

Michael Heath Buchanan, 63, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at his home in The Villages on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

The California native has a history of problematic behavior here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown:

• In 2019, he was arrested after a New Year’s Eve attack on a woman over the age of 65. The attack sent the woman to the emergency room. About a month and a half later, Buchanan was arrested while clutching a kitchen knife  and returning to the woman’s home from which he had been banned.

• In 2020, Buchanan threw a tennis ball at a female landscaper and attempted to strike a male landscaper with gas-powered blower. They had been performing landscaping at a neighbor’s home when Buchanan came outside and began yelling at them. The female landscaper told deputies that Buchanan had threatened to kill them.

• In 2020, he also faced a fine after a complaint about overgrown weeds on his property.

