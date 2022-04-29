70.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 29, 2022
type here...

Webster bill would block Biden from diverting resources from veterans to illegal immigrants

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster has introduced the Veterans First Act of 2022 which will stop the White House from diverting resources from veterans to illegal immigrants.

“This legislation specifically prohibits the Department of Veterans Affairs from prioritizing the needs of illegal immigrants over our nation’s heroes as the Biden Administration expects a surge at the southern border following their efforts to rescind Trump-era immigration policy, Title 42,” Webster said.

The Republican who represents The Villages is co-sponsoring the legislation with U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas.

“Our veterans and their families make the ultimate sacrifice to defend the freedoms we hold dear,” said Webster. “I am committed to holding the Biden Administration accountable for their consideration of redirecting funds earned by our nation’s heroes to address their own gross policy failures. We must ensure that those who have already sacrificed so much for this country receive the care they were promised when they entered our nation’s service. We owe them a debt we can never repay.”

He added that the Biden Administration is considering what interagency resources could be deployed to deal with surges should Title 42 be repealed.

“The Democrat majority has failed to secure the border, leading to the largest wave of illegal border crossings in our country’s history, including over 1.5 million border encounters in just the past six months,” he added.

The text of the bill can be found here.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Letters to the Editor have my hair on fire!

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, complains that two recent politically misguided letters left him with his hair on fire.

We’re told we have no choice in war in Ukraine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager who serves with World Beyond War-Central Florida offers some possible insight into the factors fueling the war in Ukraine.

DeSantis won’t be held accountable for Disney debacle

A reader fears that Gov. DeSantis won’t be held to account in the debacle with Disney. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Definitely support our governor

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident voices her continued support for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Where is the Free State of Florida, Frank?

A Village of Pine Hills resident, has a few questions for a previous letter writer, who hails from the “Free State of Florida.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos