Webster bill would block Biden from diverting resources from veterans to illegal immigrants

Congressman Daniel Webster has introduced the Veterans First Act of 2022 which will stop the White House from diverting resources from veterans to illegal immigrants.

“This legislation specifically prohibits the Department of Veterans Affairs from prioritizing the needs of illegal immigrants over our nation’s heroes as the Biden Administration expects a surge at the southern border following their efforts to rescind Trump-era immigration policy, Title 42,” Webster said.

The Republican who represents The Villages is co-sponsoring the legislation with U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas.

“Our veterans and their families make the ultimate sacrifice to defend the freedoms we hold dear,” said Webster. “I am committed to holding the Biden Administration accountable for their consideration of redirecting funds earned by our nation’s heroes to address their own gross policy failures. We must ensure that those who have already sacrificed so much for this country receive the care they were promised when they entered our nation’s service. We owe them a debt we can never repay.”

He added that the Biden Administration is considering what interagency resources could be deployed to deal with surges should Title 42 be repealed.

“The Democrat majority has failed to secure the border, leading to the largest wave of illegal border crossings in our country’s history, including over 1.5 million border encounters in just the past six months,” he added.

The text of the bill can be found here.