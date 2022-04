To the Editor:

My husband and I bought a house very close to Spanish Springs because we loved the town square and Katie Belle’s. I believe they are moving towards elimination of the town square. I’m very unhappy about the closing of Katie Belle’s. Apartments are ridiculous in the square because of the entertainment and with them now talking about saved parking for apartments it’s only a matter of time till the town square will be closed.

Theresa Donehower

Village of Mira Mesa