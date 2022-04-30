CVS building new store south of State Road 44 in The Villages

CVS Health is laying its claim in the southern end of The Villages with the construction of a new store south of State Road 44.

The CVS store will be located at Magnolia Plaza near the Everglades Recreation Center. The new store will be 14,856-square-feet and will include a drive-up window for the pharmacy.

Boos Development Group of Clearwater is the developer. Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. is the civil engineer for the project. Stefano De Luca of Hollywood is the architect.

Bids are due in the project by May 12.

The first Consumer Value Store (CVS), selling health and beauty products, was founded in 1963 in Lowell, Mass.