Saturday, April 30, 2022
Disney and DeSantis

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I think we should all hold out on criticisms until this law plays out. We are very quick to criticize those we do not hold in high regard. This Disney agreement made long ago is very complicated. It probably will not even happen as it is in the interest of both sides to compromise. If the sole reason for revoking Disney’s benefit is a result of their stance on what we teach our children in kindergarten through third grade, then I question where are the rights of parents. What direction do you want this country to take. Right now, it seems we are following those that have no respect for parents to help their children. Do we want teachers to be helping kids decide what sex they are? Really, is this their job? This bill from DeSantis is not about being gay, it’s about whether our schools have the job of being a psychiatrist over our very young children. I for one think overall, we are going in the wrong direction in so many areas. I hope we all pay more attention to what is really happening here.

Carole McCleery
Village of Springdale

 

