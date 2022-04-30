Joan Elaine Dye Hein Born 11-22-1938 in Bucyrus, Ohio to parents Robert E Dye and Doris E Luke. Died Saturday, 4-23-2022 in The Villages, Florida knowing that her entire family, friends, and neighbors, loved her. She was proceeded in death by her parents and beloved husband of 32 years, Michael J. Hein. Survived by her 3 children and 5 grandchildren – Michael (Annie), Abigail and Max Hein of Gold Coast, Australia, Tracey (Matt), Michael and Matthew Davis, of Avon Lake, Ohio, Barb Hein and Zebediah Loring, of Millersport Ohio and many cousins.

In 1950, Joan’s Dad joined Buckeye Lake Yacht Club (BLYC) where she enjoyed every summer of life. Sailing and water skiing were a few of her favorite things to do on Buckeye Lake. In 1974, she was the President of the BLYC Ladies Auxiliary. Joan graduated from Bexley High School in 1956 where she was a majorette. Then went attended BGSU where she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. Married on January 16, 1960. Growing up as an Ohio State Football fan that love continued with her husband, Mike. They became season ticket holders. She became very involved with First Community Church especially their media productions and she operated a camera. Joan was an avid bridge, cards and game player up until the week before she died. She thoroughly enjoyed and embraced her career as a wife, mother, grandmother, volunteer, a card player, a model, dancer, and a summer Grandma to many sailors across the midwest thru Inter-Lake Yachting Association (I-LYA)

Joan moved to The Villages, Florida 16 years ago and quickly got involved with The Villages Sailing Club and was Treasurer for 5 years. Playing bocci (2 weeks before she died her team was 2nd overall), playing and teaching bridge, a member of the Ohio Club that supported all OSU activities, sold raffle tickets at her diabetes group monthly and enjoyed talking to her wonderful neighbors.

Joan was a classy lady always dressed to the tees – even down to wearing matching crazy sunglasses. Her life motto was “I am always going to dance wherever I want and whenever the desire hits me. ”

Her family asks, please in lieu of flowers make a donation in Joan’s memory to Buckeye Lake Yacht Club Junior Sailing Inc., 5019 North Bank, P.O.Box 867, Buckeye Lake, Ohio 43008 or the Inter-Lake Yachtsmen’s Fund, 433 North Broad St., Lancaster, Ohio 43130; www.yachtsmensfund.org

The funeral will be held on Thursday, May 5 at 11:00 am at Union Cemetery Mausoleum #2 with burial to follow; 3349 Olentangy River Road Columbus, Ohio 43202. Joan’s family invites friends and family to also join them following at the Buckeye Lake Yacht Club from 4:00-5:30 for a Celebration of Joan’s Life with dancing to follow with the Paul Clark Party Band beginning at 6:30 pm; 5019 North Bank, Buckeye Lake, OH 43008

Arrangements have been made thru Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory Lady Lake, Florida and Schoedinger Northwest Funeral Home Upper Arlington, Ohio.