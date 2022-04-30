71 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 30, 2022
type here...

Summerfield woman nabbed with syringe while riding as passenger with texting driver

By Meta Minton
Veronica Brewer
Veronica Grace Brewer

A Summerfield woman was nabbed with a syringe after she had the misfortune of riding with a driver who was texting on his phone.

Veronica Grace Brewer, 34, was a passenger late Tuesday night in a beige GMC SUV driven by 50-year-old Danny Baldwin of Grand Island, according to an arrest report from the Tavares Police Department.

The vehicle was traveling on State Road 19 when a police officer spotted Baldwin texting on his phone.

A traffic stop was initiated and a K-9 unit was summoned to the scene. The dog alerted on the vehicle indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Danny Baldwin
Danny Baldwin

During a pat down, Brewer was found to have a “concerning bulge in the groin area of her pants.” The officer suspected it was a syringe and Brewer confirmed it was a needle. The search yielded two capped needles, a straw and a bag containing 3 grams of methamphetamine.

Baldwin was also in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. Baldwin was also given a written warning for texting and driving.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages management has lost its way

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident suggests The Villages management has lost its way.

Headline implied bike club declaring war on E-bikes

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a headline about E-bikes which appeared in Villages-News.com.

Renters can ruin a retirement community

A Villager who previously lived in a resort community in South Florida contends that renters can bring a lot of problems to town. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor have my hair on fire!

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, complains that two recent politically misguided letters left him with his hair on fire.

We’re told we have no choice in war in Ukraine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager who serves with World Beyond War-Central Florida offers some possible insight into the factors fueling the war in Ukraine.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos