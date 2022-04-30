Summerfield woman nabbed with syringe while riding as passenger with texting driver

A Summerfield woman was nabbed with a syringe after she had the misfortune of riding with a driver who was texting on his phone.

Veronica Grace Brewer, 34, was a passenger late Tuesday night in a beige GMC SUV driven by 50-year-old Danny Baldwin of Grand Island, according to an arrest report from the Tavares Police Department.

The vehicle was traveling on State Road 19 when a police officer spotted Baldwin texting on his phone.

A traffic stop was initiated and a K-9 unit was summoned to the scene. The dog alerted on the vehicle indicating the likely presence of drugs.

During a pat down, Brewer was found to have a “concerning bulge in the groin area of her pants.” The officer suspected it was a syringe and Brewer confirmed it was a needle. The search yielded two capped needles, a straw and a bag containing 3 grams of methamphetamine.

Baldwin was also in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. Baldwin was also given a written warning for texting and driving.