The Villages’ most popular executive golf course to be closed for two weeks

The most popular executive golf course in The Villages will be closed for two weeks for cart path improvement.

The Volusia Executive Golf Course will be closed May 6 to 20 for a cart path improvement project. The Palmetto Executive Golf Course and the Yankee Clipper Executive Golf Course will be closed during that same time period for similar work.

The Volusia course is located in the Village of LaBelle. It saw 19,501 rounds played during the first quarter of this year, making it the No. 1 executive golf course in The Villages.