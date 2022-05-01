70.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 1, 2022
type here...

Convicted sex offender checks into hotel in The Villages upon release from prison

By Staff Report
Matthew Eric Benedict
Matthew Eric Benedict

A convicted sex offender has checked into a hotel in The Villages after his release last week from prison.

Matthew Eric Benedict, 34, was released Tuesday from a Florida prison after serving more than four years behind bars on charges of possession of pornography and sending harmful images to a minor.

The day after his release, Benedict checked into the Comfort Inn & Suites Hotel at 1202 Avenida Central in The Villages, where he remained on Sunday, according to information from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Benedict had been working as a janitor at Seminole Springs Elementary School in Eustis in 2017 when he exchanged sexual images with a 15-year-old boy using a cellphone, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the parents of the teen discovered Benedict had given their son a cellphone on which the two exchanged explicit images and text messages. According to the arrest affidavit, when deputies searched Benedict’s home, he admitted to them that he had given the teen the phone and that he sent sexual images to him. The sheriff’s office said at the time that Benedict had not been acquainted with the boy through his work as a school janitor, however, outraged parents demanded Benedict’s immediate firing.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Apartments are ridiculous at the square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mira Mesa resident writes that the idea of apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square is “ridiculous.”

Disney and DeSantis

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges residents to slow down before being too critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis when it comes to Disney.

Residents should take a stand at Lady Lake Commission meeting

A Villager is urging residents to take a stand at the Lady Lake Commission meeting with regard to The Villages’ plan for Spanish Springs Town Square. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages management has lost its way

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident suggests The Villages management has lost its way.

Headline implied bike club declaring war on E-bikes

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a headline about E-bikes which appeared in Villages-News.com.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos