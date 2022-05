Golf carts often seen straying onto roadways where they don’t belong

Golf carts are often seen straying onto roadways where they don’t belong in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Recently a golf cart – which clearly wasn’t Street Legal – traveled westbound in a 45 mph zone on County Road 466A near the Village of Fruitland Park. It eventually made a right-hand turn into the 7-Eleven at Colony Plaza.

Under Florida Statute, a golf cart is defined as a “motor vehicle designed and manufactured for operation on a golf course for sporting or recreational purposes and that is not capable of exceeding speeds of 20 miles per hour.” A low-speed vehicle is defined as any “four-wheeled vehicle whose top speed is greater than 20 miles per hour but not greater than 25 miles per hour, including, but not limited to, neighborhood electric vehicles.”

For a low-speed vehicle to be considered Street Legal, it must be equipped with headlights, brake lights, turn signals, tail lamps, reflex reflectors, parking brakes, rearview mirrors, windshields and safety belts. It also needs insurance and a license plate.

Low-speed vehicles can be operated on designated roadways with a posted speed limit of 35 mph or less.