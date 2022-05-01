82.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 1, 2022
Has Community Watch turned a blind eye to abandoned Cadillac at Savannah Center?

By Staff Report

Has Community Watch turned a blind eye to an abandoned Cadillac at Savannah Center?

Villages-News.com reported last week on the maroon Cadillac SUV backed into a parking spot on the far side of the Savannah Center. The vehicle is caked with a thick layer of pollen. The vehicle’s license plate expired this past May. It also has a flat tire on the rear passenger side. The Cadillac’s windshield displays a resident sticker from Stonecrest, a gated 55+ community in Summerfield.

This apparently abandoned Cadillac was photographed Sunday alongside a Community Watch vehicle at Savannah Center.

Community Watch uses a portion of Savannah Center as a satellite for its base of operations. Community Watch vehicles are frequently parked next to the Cadillac and Community Watch personnel enter and exit Savannah Center near where the vehicle has been sitting, for an apparently lengthy period of time.

This Stonecrest sticket on the Cadillacs windshield could provide a clue as to the ownership of the vehicle.

Community Watch is often called “the eyes and ears of The Villages.” Millions of dollars in amenity fees are spent each year funding the operations of Community Watch.

This is not the first time a vehicle has been abandoned at Savannah Center. In 2017, an abandoned vehicle with expired Arizona plates raised the ire of an elected official. It was there for nearly a year.

