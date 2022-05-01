John E. Hall was born in Warren, Ohio June 13,1941 to Clarence Hall, Jr., and Mildred Curtin Hall. He died April 27, 2022. He attended Warren G. Harding H.S. graduating in 1959. He graduated from Ohio Northern University in 1963 with a BS in Pharmacy, and graduated as an Osteopathic Physician from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1970. He married his wife, Elizabeth Collar in 1963 in Lima Ohio

In 1970, John and his family moved to Portland, Maine where he practiced Family Medicine until 1994. He then moved to Greenville, NC for a 7 year career in academic medicine at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine. In 2001 he joined the United States Department of State and lived and worked in Nigeria, China, and Egypt where he served as a Regional Medical Officer for the Embassies and Consulates in the regions. Following retirement from the Department of State in 2006 he moved to Fayetteville, NC to return to academic medicine with a Duke University affiliated Family Practice Residency Program. He retired in 2015 to The Villages, Florida.

He was honored to have been a physician to many and a friend to even more. His motto that he taught many residents in Family Medicine was “Care for your patients, but, more importantly care about them”. He tried to live up to that motto each and every day of his practice.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elizabeth Collar. He is also survived by his 3 children: Chiara A. Perry (Douglas) of Bloomington, IN, Amy H. Keenan (James) of Morrisville, NC, and Sean P. Hall (Richelyna) of Watermill, NY. He has five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 grandson.

John enjoyed a full life of world travel, sailing, golfing, bridge and walking his many dogs.

There will be a private family service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society or Doctors Without Borders.