Mary E. Dolph, 76, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully at the Villages Regional Hospital on April 26, 2022. She was formally of Middletown, Ohio and Victor, New York and moved to The Villages, Florida in 2003. She was born in Middletown, Ohio on July 12, 1945 to parents Fred and Ellen Fahrenholz. She graduated in 1966 from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority.

Mary began her love of education as an Elementary School Teacher in Middletown, Ohio and then continued her career in Canandaigua, New York. She went on to hold several positions as an Educational Sales Consultant in New York and Florida. Her passion and mission lay in volunteering with the Hospital Auxiliary Foundation at The Villages Regional Hospital covering the ICU department. She was a valued and loved volunteer at the Hospital for over 15 years and even received the Volunteer of the Year award in 2016.

Mary is survived by her husband of 24 years, Richard L. Dolph in The Villages, Florida; daughter Lacey Gulick and her husband Jed Gulick in Clover, SC and 2 grandchildren, Cooper and Kinsley Gulick; Emily Ingham and her husband Matt Ingham in Waxhaw, NC and 3 grandchildren, William, Claire and Emma Ingham; Stepchildren Susan Louie in Orinda, CA; Blake Dolph in Libertyville, IL, Blaine Dolph in Western Springs, IL, and Rosanna Forrest in Nashville, TN; nephews Todd Weatherby in Seattle, WA and Tim Weatherby in Marietta, GA; step grandmother to Katrina Louie, Garrett Louie, Kira Dolph, Jason Dolph, Stephen Dolph, Elizabeth Semple, Nathan Dolph, Maggie Dolph, Tessa Dolph and Lilly Dolph; along with three step great-grandchildren; Charleigh Dolph, Easton and Kellin Semple.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Kunkel; step son, Brian Dolph; step grandchild, Kendrick Louie; and her parents.

Mary was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She believed deeply in the Lord, and valued family and friends above all others. She is remembered as a gracious, kind person, with a sweet spirit and a joy to be around. Those who knew her remarked that she always had a smile on her face and was willing to help anyone in need. She was known to many as sweet Mary. She loved being around horses and was especially happy when riding her horse. She was an avid tennis player and would never pass up a chance to play a match. She loved watching college and professional football games with her husband.

The service will be held on Saturday, May 7th at 11:00 am at St. Paul Trinity United Methodist Church, 340 Toledo Street, Elmore, Ohio with Pastor Rob Rakay officiating. Interment will be following the service at Harris-Elmore Union Cemetery in Elmore, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations are made in her honor to UF Health, The Villages Regional Hospital, Attn: Auxiliary Foundation, 1501 N.US. 441 Suite 1829, The Villages, FL 32159.