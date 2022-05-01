Show a little courtesy on shared paths in The Villages

To the Editor:

The Villages has many fine shared paths that cyclists, walkers and golf cart drivers may enjoy. I have a request for my fellow Villagers that would build community, increase safety, and alleviate some divisiveness. I suggest the following:

Stay to the right always on any path.

When passing, always pass to the left and always say one of the following:

• Passing on your left.

• On your left

• Passing left.

If you are being passed, acknowledge that you heard the warning.

This is not rocket science, but it will be a good thing for all of us.

Gerard Ragan

Village of McClure