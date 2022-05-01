Show a little courtesy on shared paths in The Villages

To the Editor:
The Villages has many fine shared paths that cyclists, walkers and golf cart drivers may enjoy. I have a request for my fellow Villagers that would build community, increase safety, and alleviate some divisiveness. I suggest the following:
Stay to the right always on any path.
When passing, always pass to the left and always say one of the following:
• Passing on your left.
• On your left
• Passing left.
If you are being passed, acknowledge that you heard the warning.
This is not rocket science, but it will be a good thing for all of us.
Gerard Ragan
Village of McClure