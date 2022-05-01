85.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 1, 2022
type here...

Show a little courtesy on shared paths in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Villages has many fine shared paths that cyclists, walkers and golf cart drivers may enjoy. I have a request for my fellow Villagers that would build community, increase safety, and alleviate some divisiveness. I suggest the following:
Stay to the right always on any path.
When passing, always pass to the left and always say one of the following:
• Passing on your left.
• On your left
• Passing left.
If you are being passed, acknowledge that you heard the warning.
This is not rocket science, but it will be a good thing for all of us.

Gerard Ragan
Village of McClure

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The writing is on the wall for Spanish Springs Town Square

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the writing is on the wall for Spanish Springs Town Square.

Apartments are ridiculous at the square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mira Mesa resident writes that the idea of apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square is “ridiculous.”

Disney and DeSantis

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges residents to slow down before being too critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis when it comes to Disney.

Residents should take a stand at Lady Lake Commission meeting

A Villager is urging residents to take a stand at the Lady Lake Commission meeting with regard to The Villages’ plan for Spanish Springs Town Square. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages management has lost its way

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident suggests The Villages management has lost its way.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos