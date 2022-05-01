Villager who threatened cops with crowbar remains behind bars months after arrest

A Villager who threatened law enforcement officers with a crowbar remains behind bars nine months after her arrest.

Carolyn Kalnitsky, 64, of the Village of Belvedere, continues to be held at the Marion County Jail, since her arrest in August when she led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase. When Kalnitsky finally came to a stop, she reached down to the passenger side floorboard, picked up a yellow crowbar and threatened officers with it.

Last year while she was behind bars, neighbors appeared before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors and detailed her strange behavior. Her home at in the Hialeah Villas was found to be in violation of deed compliance due to overgrown grass and a “No Trespassing” sign she had posted.

In a rambling letter sent Dec. 15 to Judge Peter Brigham, Kaltnisky complained about her treatment by law enforcement at the time of her arrest, the public defender’s office and jailers.

She clearly wants to go home to her rescue dog, Lucy.

“Life is serious. Stop wasting my time. I have (a) house, dog, life, my own and keep occupied. I enjoy my retirement in Sunshine State Florida same as everyone else,” wrote Kalnitsky.

Her next court date is set for July.