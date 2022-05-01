Villages High School saxophonist wins $7,000 scholarship from Opera Club

The Harold Schwartz Music Awards presentation and 25th anniversary celebration of the Opera Club of The Villages was a rousing success with more than 100 members attending.

The winners of the Harold Schwartz Music scholarship were announced:

1st prize Saveyah Smith, pianist from Mount Dora won a $12,000 scholarship.

2nd prize Michael Jagiello, from Forest High School in Ocala, trumpet, won a $10,000 scholarship.

3rd prize (a tie)

Wellarose Jimenez, violinist from East Ridge High School

Ryan Thurgaland, tenor sax, from the Villages Charter High School.

Both were awarded $7,000.

Four Encouragement Awards of $1,000 each were given to Jarod Fuentes, Hunter Jones, Michelle Snow, and Annika Hedrick.

Learn more about the awards at https://www.operaclubofthevillages.com/