Sunday, May 1, 2022
Villages High School saxophonist wins $7,000 scholarship from Opera Club

By Staff Report
Ryan Thurgaland of The Villages Charter School is one of the 2022 scholarship recipients.

The Harold Schwartz Music Awards presentation and 25th anniversary celebration of the Opera Club of The Villages was a rousing success with more than 100 members attending.
The winners of the Harold Schwartz  Music scholarship were announced:
1st prize Saveyah Smith, pianist from Mount Dora won a $12,000 scholarship.
2nd prize Michael Jagiello, from Forest High School in Ocala, trumpet, won a $10,000 scholarship.
3rd prize (a tie)
Wellarose Jimenez, violinist from East Ridge High School
Ryan Thurgaland, tenor sax, from the Villages Charter High School.
Both were awarded $7,000.
Four Encouragement Awards of $1,000 each were given to Jarod Fuentes, Hunter Jones, Michelle Snow, and Annika Hedrick.
Learn more about the awards at https://www.operaclubofthevillages.com/

