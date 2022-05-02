Driver of Cadillac SUV arrested on felony charge after traffic stop in Lady Lake

A woman driving a Cadillac SUV was arrested on a felony charge after a traffic stop in Lady Lake.

Melania Reyes Montero, 58, of Leesburg, was driving the black vehicle at 8:20 a.m. Sunday northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner had a driver’s license which had been suspended in February, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A computer check also revealed she was wanted on two Lake County traffic warrants and that she has six previous arrests for driving while license suspended.

The native of Mexico was taken into custody on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.