The Villages
Monday, May 2, 2022
Man arrested after found lingering at construction site in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Daniel Richard Pratt
A man was arrested after he was found lingering around a construction site in The Villages.

A Wildwood police officer was on patrol in the wee hours Monday near Noah Place and Randi Road when he spotted a vehicle with its engine running and taillights illuminated. The officer was suspicious of the vehicle’s presence “due to recent thefts” in the construction areas of the Villages of Southern Oaks, according to the arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The officer approached the vehicle and knocked on the window as the driver appeared to be asleep. When the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Daniel Richard Pratt of Fruitland Park, was asked what he was doing in the construction area, he replied he was, “Painting.” During the exchange, the officer detected the aroma of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A clear ziplock bag containing marijuana was found in the door pocket of the vehicle along with a blue glass pipe.

Pratt was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

