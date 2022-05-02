Oakland Hills man taken into custody after alleged altercation with lady friend

An Oakland Hills man was taken into custody after an alleged altercation with a lady friend.

Michale John Anderson Richter, 66, was arrested on a charge of battery after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to his home at 11:21 a.m. Sunday. During a 911 call, a dispatcher could hear “a female in the background state he is calling the cops on her even though he put his hands around her throat,” according to the arrest report.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they took the native of England into custody. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.