Monday, May 2, 2022
Speeding driver from Michigan arrested on DUI charge after traffic stop in The Villages

By Meta Minton
William Zawojsky

A speeding driver from Michigan was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a traffic stop in The Villages.

William Zawojsky, 72, of Washington, Mich., was at the wheel of a gray 2018 Hyundai Elantra at 11:16 p.m. Friday in the area of Buena Vista Boulevard and Bailey Trail when he was “driving erratically” at 55 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, a deputy noticed the Munich, Germany native had “bloodshot eyes” and was “unsteady on his feet.”

Zawojsky struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .113 and .102 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. In addition, he was issued a traffic warning for exceeding the speed limit. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

