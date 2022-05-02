87.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 2, 2022
type here...

Student loan payoffs

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

There were quite a few responses to my article regarding Biden’s proposal to write off college loans, several by my “cousin James Jones.” Jimmy was obviously the Black Sheep of our family. You can tell by the way he words his retorts to just about any letters to the editor (not just mine). I have a deal for Jimmy. You get your liberal ilk to raise money to help the former students pay off their debt and I’ll get my conservative ilk to raise matching funds, instead of asking the unwilling tax payers to foot the bill.
There’s an old saying, “When you rob Peter to pay Paul, the only one who’s happy is Paul.”

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Villages-News.com supports the First Amendment

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident thanks Villages-News.com for support free speech.

No one should be surprised that economy is in recession

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident contends that no one should be surprised that our economy is in recession.

Show a little courtesy on shared paths in The Villages

A Village of McClure resident offers some tips for showing courtesy on the shared paths in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The writing is on the wall for Spanish Springs Town Square

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the writing is on the wall for Spanish Springs Town Square.

Apartments are ridiculous at the square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mira Mesa resident writes that the idea of apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square is “ridiculous.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos