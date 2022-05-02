Student loan payoffs

To the Editor:

There were quite a few responses to my article regarding Biden’s proposal to write off college loans, several by my “cousin James Jones.” Jimmy was obviously the Black Sheep of our family. You can tell by the way he words his retorts to just about any letters to the editor (not just mine). I have a deal for Jimmy. You get your liberal ilk to raise money to help the former students pay off their debt and I’ll get my conservative ilk to raise matching funds, instead of asking the unwilling tax payers to foot the bill.

There’s an old saying, “When you rob Peter to pay Paul, the only one who’s happy is Paul.”

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp