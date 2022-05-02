Villages-News.com supports the First Amendment

To the Editor:

I appreciate the support for the First Amendment given by the Villages-News.com. I attended public schools where I was told that our schools were established for the free exchange of ideas in order to have an enlightened and responsible citizenry – essential for Democracy. This was to lead to a well-educated populous of voters.

It would be easy and “safe” for me to remain silent. However, I have a deep appreciation for the opportunities I have enjoyed; the Rights I enjoy are not Free. Rights have responsibilities. They have been paid for in blood – a debt I can never repay.

I can honor the sacrifice of those who have paid for my Rights by encouraging open discussions. Democracies die in silence. They grow and change through the free and open exchange of ideas.

For those who simply dismiss me as a “wacko, damn Yankee, mental case, f**king Bitch, Democrap, Trumper, never Trumper …,” I accept your right. It doesn’t make me angry or afraid. It encourages me to continue to try to promote a free exchange of ideas. If we can listen to another’s viewpoint, perhaps we can avoid violence, hatred, oppression and fear as “solutions” to our differences.

I have buried too many – AIDS, drug overdoses, suicide, alcohol poisoning, war, gun violence, crime, abuse, … to remain silent. I won’t go back. I am not afraid of those who do not look like me, speak my language, worship differently, whose families don’t look like mine. We have fought these “wars” before. As the human population explodes, there are greater risks to our survival.

Nature always tries to go to balance. Whenever one species spirals out of control, Nature fights back through war, famine and disease. As the planet is spiraling towards another great extinction, we have greater problems. All the denials won’t change the facts. Fires rage out of control, extreme weather (floods, drought, tornadoes, …) destroys cities, millions perish from disease and starvation, many have inadequate shelter and lack clean drinking water. The planet is warming and the bio diversity of life is diminished daily. My greatest fear is not about our differences. My fear is that while we are fighting each other we are missing the bigger picture.

I still have hope that we may, together, find solutions through peaceful dialog. That can only happen when free speech is guaranteed to all – not only to those who own the platforms.

Again, thanks to the Villages-News.com for giving me a voice and to those who choose to engage in conversations whether we agree or disagree. Solutions are found through dialog and the free exchange of ideas. Hope springs eternal.

LaVonne Joyce

Village of Bonnybrook