Wildwood police arrest intoxicated woman dancing with her breasts exposed

Wildwood police arrested an apparently intoxicated woman dancing with her breasts exposed.

A witness called 911 after she spotted 41-year-old Monica Denise Felton at about 1 p.m. Sunday dancing in the corner of her property in the 300 block of Jackson Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The witness described what she saw as “nasty” and told the dispatcher she’d shot of video of it with her cell phone. The witness said there were also other children present.

An officer reviewed the video and saw that Felton, who was holding an infant, pulled down her underwear and exposed her genitalia. Felton turned and danced with her back to the camera, before swinging back around and exposing her bare breasts, the report said.

When the officer made contact with Felton, it appeared she was “heavily intoxicated.”

She attempted to defend her actions.

“How are you gonna tell me I can’t drop it like I’m hot?” she asked the officer.

She was arrested on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior as well as a charge of violating her probation. She was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.