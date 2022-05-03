84.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Community Watch and the Cadillac at Savanah Center

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Why do people always bash Community Watch for everything that goes wrong in The Villages?
Why don’t people do their homework before posting things that aren’t true? Yes, Community Watch does work out of the Savanah Center. Community Watch does report abandoned cars in many non-parking areas, such as postal stations, pool parking lots which are not allowed overnight. Once the vehicle has been tagged or reported, it is out of Community Watch’s hands and falls on the District to have the vehicle towed under Florida law. So please don’t blame Community Watch if you don’t know the rules. Call your representative in your District or call deed compliance.

Sharon Muzerall
Village of Belle Aire

 

