Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Drug suspect arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle near Morse Gate in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Rasheem Jamar Boyd

A drug suspect was arrested after a K-9 alerted on his vehicle during a traffic stop near the Morse Gate in The Villages.

Rasheem Jamar Boyd, 40, of Ocala, was driving a silver Ford sedan at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when he was pulled over at the intersection of County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard because only one of his brake lights was operable, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When a deputy approached the vehicle, a “strong odor of burnt marijuana” was detected. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A bag containing marijuana was spotted on the roadway near the driver’s side door and it appeared it had been dropped there.

Boyd was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

