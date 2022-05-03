80.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
type here...

Mr. Schwartz’s dream is being destroyed

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We moved here in 1999. Actually Met Mr. Schwartz. He was an amazing man with his view of retirement.
But now his family seems determined to destroy the heritage of his first town square. The movie theater we all enjoyed was to be just remolded and now who knows what. Now rentals where Katie Belle’s was. Taking up valuable parking on square which is limited. I guess the old residents no longer count with the young family. It is with sadness we see the dream of Mr. Schwartz destroyed.

Kathleen Cook
Village of Santiago

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Frustrated with tee time system in The Villages

A Village of Liberty Park resident is frustrated by the tee time system in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Student loan payoffs

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, returns to the subject of paying off student loans.

Villages-News.com supports the First Amendment

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident thanks Villages-News.com for support free speech.

No one should be surprised that economy is in recession

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident contends that no one should be surprised that our economy is in recession.

Show a little courtesy on shared paths in The Villages

A Village of McClure resident offers some tips for showing courtesy on the shared paths in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos