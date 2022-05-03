Mr. Schwartz’s dream is being destroyed

To the Editor:

We moved here in 1999. Actually Met Mr. Schwartz. He was an amazing man with his view of retirement.

But now his family seems determined to destroy the heritage of his first town square. The movie theater we all enjoyed was to be just remolded and now who knows what. Now rentals where Katie Belle’s was. Taking up valuable parking on square which is limited. I guess the old residents no longer count with the young family. It is with sadness we see the dream of Mr. Schwartz destroyed.

Kathleen Cook

Village of Santiago