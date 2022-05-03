Spanish Springs Dunkin’ Donuts worker sentenced in $23,623 welfare fraud case

A woman who collected $23,623 in food stamps and Medicaid benefits while working at a Dunkin’ Donuts in The Villages has been sentenced in the case.

Debra Lee Danley, 57, pleaded no contest to a charge of welfare fraud last week in Sumter County Court. She was placed on probation for five years and ordered to serve two days in jail, with credit for two days already served.

She was charged last year with unlawfully collecting $23,623 in food stamps and Medicaid between May 2018 and October 2020. She drew $12,006 in food stamps and had Medicaid benefits in the amount of $11,617, according to an affidavit of complaint from the Florida Department of Financial Services Division of Public Assistance Fraud.

While she was collecting assistance, Danley was working a variety of jobs, including at Dunkin’ Donuts at Spanish Springs Town Square. She also worked for BravoFlorida LLC and MAC Leesburg Palm Plaza LLC. An affidavit claimed that Danley underreported her earnings, enabling her to qualify for public assistance.

In 2012, the New Jersey native was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest. However, she completed a pre-trial intervention program and the case was dismissed.