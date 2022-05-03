Special magistrate endorses amendment to comprehensive plan for Villages of Southern Oaks

A comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning to age-restricted housing in six areas of the Villages of Southern Oaks were endorsed Tuesday by Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Committee.

The patchwork of 643 total acres includes parcels along State Road 44 not far from Brownwood and others near County Road 470.

While much Southern Oaks construction has been focused recently on the southern end, the two largest areas in this amendment would fill in the northern end.

The City Commission may vote later this month to transmit the plan amendment and rezoning for state review before taking final action later.

One area is northwest of Lake Okahumpka, extending to CR 44 and Meggison Road. Another is west of Morse Boulevard and south of the Village Green greenhouses. A third area is south of County Road 526 and three other areas are north and south of CR 470 near the Lake County line.

A staff report signed by Roxann Read, assistant development services director, said that development of these parcels, which were recently annexed to Wildwood, is consistent with the city’s comprehensive land use plan.

“The proposed rezoning is consistent with the land use pattern of the surrounding area,” Read wrote.

She said these properties will not increase the total number of homes The Villages is allowed to build, but will spread them over more areas.

Wildwood has authorized construction of nearly 50,000 homes south of State Road 44 in Southern Oaks, which will almost double the size of The Villages when they are completed.