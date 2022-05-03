84.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Support the idea of AAC taking over Katie Belle’s

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I support the AAC proposal to reopen Katie Belle’s. I have lived here 19 years and have fond memories of Katie Belle’s, which was a draw for us and for visitors. Spanish Springs has been, and continues to be, a vital part of the community and must continue to be a gathering place for the residents of the North end of The Villages. Harold Schwartz would be appalled at what is happening in Spanish Springs.
I understand the Developer’s desire to fill the empty second floor of the buildings which were formerly office spaces, but the manner in which it is being handled and presented to the residents is poor PR. I can’t believe that the Developer wants Spanish Springs to cease existence, but the rumor mill is going wild.
The AAC proposal is the best one I have seen put forth by any group for the future of Spanish Springs. If apartments must be approved, put them in other locations than the Van Patten Building, with off-street parking.

Bob O’Neal

 

