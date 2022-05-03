80.8 F
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Suspect nabbed in Summerfield behind wheel of vehicle stolen in South Carolina

By Meta Minton
David Joseph Gonzalez

A suspect was nabbed in Summerfield behind the wheel of a vehicle stolen in South Carolina.

David Joseph Gonzalez, 45, of Florence, S.C. was driving a silver “spray painted” Kia SUV with South Carolina license plates traveling northbound on U.S. 301 on Friday when the vehicle was pulled over by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy asked the New York native why the vehicle had been spray painted and he said it had been spray painted to cover up damage, according to the arrest report.  Gonzalez claimed he “borrowed” the vehicle from a family member in South Carolina and he had been given permission to drive the vehicle for a couple of days.

Gonzalez was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $7,000 bond.

