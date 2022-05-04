Adele Novak (formerly Adele Woloszynowski) age 100 of Oxford , Florida and formerly of Port Orange, Florida and Clinton, New York, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2022 at The Willows.

She was born Nov. 3, 1921 in Auburn New York and was 1 of 8 children, having 5 sisters and 2 brothers. Her 1 surviving younger brother, Joe Woloszynowski continues to reside in Utica, New York. Adele married her beloved husband Frank in April 1942 and enjoyed 74 years of blissful love until his passing in 2016.

Adele is survived by her 4 children Frank (Kathie) of Clinton New York, Richard (Kristin) of Dayton, Ohio, Jean (Don) of The Villages Florida, and David of Syracuse New York as well as 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

Adele worked at the New York State Teamsters Pension Fund for 31 years retiring in March 1990 when she and Frank moved to Port Orange Florida. Adele was a devout Catholic, saying her rosary daily. She loved walking the beach, playing pinochle with Frank and their best friends Mike and Freda, playing Skip Bo, listening to music and singing to herself (the Doris Day tune “enjoy yourself it’s later than you think”) and of late, winning at bingo. Adele was known for her sayings: “bless your heart, do the best you can with what you have, and take it easy lady”. Adele and Frank were always open to social gatherings and enjoyed throwing parties for family and friends at the Clinton “farm” or the Port Orange home.

A celebration of Adele’s life will be held at The Willows (Bellwether Lane, Oxford, Florida) on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10:30 am and in Clinton, New York at the Rotondo home and farm on Saturday, July 9, 2022.