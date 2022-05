To the Editor:

In a recent Letter to the Editor “Show a little courtesy on shared paths in The Villages” the picture showed bikes and cars traveling on the right side of the road. The walkers were wrong walking on the left side of the path and walking with traffic. I see walkers making this mistake all the time. You must always walk facing traffic on the roads and paths so that you see and hear approaching traffic.

Susan Schrand

Village of Belvedere