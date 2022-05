A Cinco de Mayo celebration has been set for Thursday at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The fun will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Entertainers will include Stella Beat, the Original Villages Belly Dancers, Mystic Jewels, the Spanish Folkloric Dance Group, the Silver Rockettes and Clown Alley #179.

Food vendors will include Big Hot Box, Kettle Corn Cabin, Curbside Chef and Kona Ice.