Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Community Watch employee arrested after leaving work and crashing vehicle into tree

By Meta Minton
A Community Watch employee was arrested after leaving work late Tuesday night and crashing her vehicle into a tree.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies and The Villages Public Safety Department responded at about 11:30 p.m. to the scene of the single-vehicle crash at Buena Vista Boulevard and Bonita Boulevard. Charleen Arnett Darlington, 69, who lives at 3137 Islawild Way in The Villages, was driving a red 2020 Nissan Rogue SUV that had crashed into a tree near the roundabout, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

“The entire front driver’s side was completely smashed in and all the airbags in the vehicle had deployed,” the deputy wrote in the report. “The driver’s tire was broken from the axle.”

Darlington was found sitting on the curb near the scene of the crash. The North Carolina native said she was going through the roundabout when her vehicle “slid off the roadway” and hit the tree. The report noted that the irrigation sprinklers were running and the roadway in the roundabout was wet.

Darlington told the deputy that she “had just left work” at Community Watch, “which is about 1,000 feet from the crash location,” the report said. District Office records indicate she has been working for Community Watch since 2017. Darlington’s eyes were glassy and her speech was slurred. “Her eyelids were very droopy,” the report said. She provided a breath sample that registered .000 blood alcohol content. She was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood.

She was later arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

