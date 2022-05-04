Driver arrested on felony charge after traffic stop near Water Oak in Lady Lake

A driver was arrested on a felony charge after a traffic stop near Water Oak in Lady Lake.

Zebb Luanza Brown, 48, of Ocala, was driving a blue 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt at 7 a.m. Tuesday northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over near the entrance to the gated 55+ community, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The traffic stop was initiated after an officer ran the license plate of the vehicle and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license.

During the traffic stop, the officer also found that Brown has three previous convictions for driving while license suspended. Those convictions were in 2020, 2002 and 2000.

Because of the previous convictions, Brown was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.