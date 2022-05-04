Fruitland Park man arrested on felony charge after alleged attack caught on surveillance camera

A Fruitland Park man was arrested on a felony charge after an alleged attack was caught on a surveillance camera.

Craig Holland Stegall, 55, who lives at 5101 Eagles Nest Road, was taken into custody Monday on a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

The Charlotte, N.C. native had been involved in an argument with another may at the Ridge Crest Resort at 26125 U.S. Hwy. 27 in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

They were in a parking lot when Stegall slapped the other man, the report said. The other man attempted to restrain Stegall, but when he released him, Stegall struck him again. The altercation was captured on the surveillance camera at a nearby home.

Stegall was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.