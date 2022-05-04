Hurricane Expo in The Villages will help residents be prepared for storm season

A Hurricane Expo this week in The Villages will help residents be prepared for the storm season.

The Hurricane Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 6 at Savannah Center. This is the first time in two years the Hurricane Expo is being held. For two years it was not held due to COVID-19.

The event will offer information about preparing disaster supply kits and navigating health issues, should a hurricane become a threat. The Villages Public Safety Department will be programming weather radios.

Hurricane Irma in 2017 was the last hurricane to hit The Villages. It caused millions of dollars in damage, but there was no loss of life in The Villages.

Admission to the Hurricane Expo is free, but those attending are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to support local food banks.