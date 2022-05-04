Man with criminal history arrested after ordered out of home in The Villages

A man with a lengthy criminal history was found to be in possession of ammunition when he was ordered out of a home in The Villages.

Ronald Charles Monteleone, 49, was arrested Tuesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputy on a felony charge of possession of ammunition by a felon. Monteleone was being served with a temporary restraining order and was being asked to leave a home in the Village of Summerhill. While Monteleone was collecting his belongings in his bedroom, a deputy spotted a single .380-caliber round of ammunition on a table.

Monteleone has been convicted of drug charges in Florida as well as a charge of tampering with physical evidence. In 2020, he was arrested in Citrus County after allegedly threatening a motorist with a knife during a road rage incident.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $5,000.