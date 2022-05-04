88.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
type here...

Man with criminal history arrested after ordered out of home in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Ronald Charles Monteleone
Ronald Charles Monteleone

A man with a lengthy criminal history was found to be in possession of ammunition when he was ordered out of a home in The Villages.

Ronald Charles Monteleone, 49, was arrested Tuesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputy on a felony charge of possession of ammunition by a felon. Monteleone was being served with a temporary restraining order and was being asked to leave a home in the Village of Summerhill. While Monteleone was collecting his belongings in his bedroom, a deputy spotted a single .380-caliber round of ammunition on a table.

Monteleone has been convicted of drug charges in Florida as well as a charge of tampering with physical evidence. In 2020, he was arrested in Citrus County after allegedly threatening a motorist with a knife during a road rage incident.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $5,000.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Sale of seasonal passes could support revived Katie Belle’s

A Village of Bradford couple offers the idea that the sale of seasonal passes could support a revived Katie Belle’s. Read their Letter to the Editor.

Always walk on your left facing traffic on the roads and golf cart paths

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident reminds Villagers to walk facing traffic on the roads and golf cart paths.

Don’t glamorize the failure of Katie Belle’s

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns longtime residents against glamorizing the failure of Katie Belle’s.

Support the idea of AAC taking over Katie Belle’s

A longtime resident of The Villages says he supports the idea of the Amenity Authority Committee taking over and reopening Katie Belle’s.

Community Watch and the Cadillac at Savanah Center

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Community Watch shouldn’t be blamed for an abandoned Cadillac at Savannah Center.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos