Rufus “Glen” Morrison was born on June 29th, 1941. He passed away on April 30th, 2022 at the age of 80.

Glen was born in Atlanta, GA and moved to Leesburg, Florida in 1954. He has been living in Summerfield, FL for over 15 years now. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marie Ivey Morrison. He is also survived by his two siblings Tom Morrison of Trenton, MI and Kathy Pack of Leesburg, FL. His youngest sister Bobbie Sue Thompson of Jacksonville, FL preceded him in death. Glen had six children: his son Ronnie (Karen); daughters Teresa (Scott), Rhonda (Tom), Karen (Timothy), Amanda, and Samantha (Freddy). He was also a loving grandfather to Lindsey, Ryan, Wesley, Keri, Evan, Lena, Doug, Dean, Mia, Cayden, Addison, Lili, and Graylon—as well as his eight great-grandchildren.

He had a long career as a foreman at Dura-Stress in Leesburg and retired in 2001. There will be a viewing at Steverson, Hamlin & Hilbish Funeral Home in Tavares, FL on Saturday May 7th, 2022 from 10:00AM until 11:00 am followed by the funeral at 11:00AM. Burial at Lakeside Memory Gardens in Eustis, FL immediately following the funeral.