85.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
type here...

Rufus “Glen” Morrison

By Staff Report
Rufus Glen Morrison
Rufus “Glen” Morrison

Rufus “Glen” Morrison was born on June 29th, 1941. He passed away on April 30th, 2022 at the age of 80.

Glen was born in Atlanta, GA and moved to Leesburg, Florida in 1954. He has been living in Summerfield, FL for over 15 years now. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marie Ivey Morrison. He is also survived by his two siblings Tom Morrison of Trenton, MI and Kathy Pack of Leesburg, FL. His youngest sister Bobbie Sue Thompson of Jacksonville, FL preceded him in death. Glen had six children: his son Ronnie (Karen); daughters Teresa (Scott), Rhonda (Tom), Karen (Timothy), Amanda, and Samantha (Freddy). He was also a loving grandfather to Lindsey, Ryan, Wesley, Keri, Evan, Lena, Doug, Dean, Mia, Cayden, Addison, Lili, and Graylon—as well as his eight great-grandchildren.

He had a long career as a foreman at Dura-Stress in Leesburg and retired in 2001. There will be a viewing at Steverson, Hamlin & Hilbish Funeral Home in Tavares, FL on Saturday May 7th, 2022 from 10:00AM until 11:00 am followed by the funeral at 11:00AM. Burial at Lakeside Memory Gardens in Eustis, FL immediately following the funeral.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Support the idea of AAC taking over Katie Belle’s

A longtime resident of The Villages says he supports the idea of the Amenity Authority Committee taking over and reopening Katie Belle’s.

Community Watch and the Cadillac at Savanah Center

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Community Watch shouldn’t be blamed for an abandoned Cadillac at Savannah Center.

Mr. Schwartz’s dream is being destroyed

A Village of Santiago resident believes it is a shame that residents of The Villages are watching as Harold Schwartz’s dream is destroyed.

Frustrated with tee time system in The Villages

A Village of Liberty Park resident is frustrated by the tee time system in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Student loan payoffs

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, returns to the subject of paying off student loans.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos